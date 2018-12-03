Beverley McLachlin: Justice for Everyone

In January 2000, Beverley McLachlin was appointed Chief Justice of Canada, the first woman to ever hold the position. For the following 17 years, McLachlin oversaw cases that involved key decisions about religion, Quebec secession, marriage rights, cannabis use and other issues that changed the very way that Canadians live. McLachlin talks about her career and how we can make the justice system in Canada accessible to all. In conversation with Toronto journalist, Rachel Giese. 7 pm. Free. Pre-register.

