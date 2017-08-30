Beyond Borders

to Google Calendar - Beyond Borders - 2017-08-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beyond Borders - 2017-08-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beyond Borders - 2017-08-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Beyond Borders - 2017-08-30 00:00:00

Gallery 1313 1313 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L8

Group show by female artists, Aug 30-Sep 10, reception 7 pm Aug 31, proceeds from the silent auction benefit the Together Project, a not-for-profit program that connects government-assisted refugees with support groups of volunteers in order to help these newcomers integrate into their communities.

Artists: Anabel Rub Peicher, Felicia Tsividis, Raquel Rub, Veronique Ouaknine, Victoria Jimenez.

Info
Gallery 1313 1313 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L8 View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - Beyond Borders - 2017-08-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beyond Borders - 2017-08-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beyond Borders - 2017-08-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Beyond Borders - 2017-08-30 00:00:00