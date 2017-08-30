Beyond Borders

Group show by female artists, Aug 30-Sep 10, reception 7 pm Aug 31, proceeds from the silent auction benefit the Together Project, a not-for-profit program that connects government-assisted refugees with support groups of volunteers in order to help these newcomers integrate into their communities.

Artists: Anabel Rub Peicher, Felicia Tsividis, Raquel Rub, Veronique Ouaknine, Victoria Jimenez.