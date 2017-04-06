Beyond Fear and Loss, Reaching for Hope

to Google Calendar - Beyond Fear and Loss, Reaching for Hope - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beyond Fear and Loss, Reaching for Hope - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beyond Fear and Loss, Reaching for Hope - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Beyond Fear and Loss, Reaching for Hope - 2017-04-06 00:00:00

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario

To mark the Rights of Refugees Month, the Quaker Committee for Refugees and the Salvadoran Canadian Association of Toronto host a showcase of the work of artists who have found refuge in Canada, along with work of those born here who support the rights of refugees, in an exhibition of sculpture, photography, painting, mixed media and textiles .11 am- 9 pm, Thu Apr 6 (opening reception 6 pm), 11 am-9 pm Fri Apr 7, and 10 am to 5 pm, Sat Apr 8.

Info

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Art, Community Events
Benefits

Visit Event Website

416-424-4334

to Google Calendar - Beyond Fear and Loss, Reaching for Hope - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beyond Fear and Loss, Reaching for Hope - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beyond Fear and Loss, Reaching for Hope - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Beyond Fear and Loss, Reaching for Hope - 2017-04-06 00:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print