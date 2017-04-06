Beyond Fear and Loss, Reaching for Hope

To mark the Rights of Refugees Month, the Quaker Committee for Refugees and the Salvadoran Canadian Association of Toronto host a showcase of the work of artists who have found refuge in Canada, along with work of those born here who support the rights of refugees, in an exhibition of sculpture, photography, painting, mixed media and textiles .11 am- 9 pm, Thu Apr 6 (opening reception 6 pm), 11 am-9 pm Fri Apr 7, and 10 am to 5 pm, Sat Apr 8.