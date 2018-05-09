Beyond Feather Ticklers: Creative Sensation Play for the Sexually Adventurous
Good For Her 175 Harbord, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1H3
The human body is capable of perceiving and enjoying a vast range of sensations on a spectrum from gentle to intense. Join Shahrazad for a light-hearted and hands-on exploration of the use of hot wax, clothespins, violet wand (electroplay), Wartenburg Wheels, suction devices and floggers to enhance your erotic encounters. All genders welcome. 7-9:30 pm. $35./person.
Info
Good For Her 175 Harbord, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1H3 View Map
Partner
Health & Wellness