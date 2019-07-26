Beyond Mas – A Celebration Of Freedom

Riviera Parque Banquet & Convention Centre 2800 York Regional Road 7, Concord, Ontario

Toronto Caribbean Carnival celebration featuring Caribbean tassa drumming, Cajuca Mas Arts, fine dining prepared by a celebrity Caribbean chef and the sounds of Ossie Gurley and the Truth and DJ Vince. 6 pm. $150. Pre-register: torontocarnival.ca

Riviera Parque Banquet & Convention Centre 2800 York Regional Road 7, Concord, Ontario
Caribana
Community Events
Benefits
