Beyond the $15 Minimum Wage - What Next?
Steelworkers Hall 25 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario
Jonathan Rosenblum, union activist from Seattle and author of recently published "Beyond $15", will be talking about the lessons to be learned from the struggle for the $15 an hour minimum wage in the US. Rosenblum's experience will be of particular interest to activists in the $15 and Fairness movement in Ontario. We've won $15 or have we? What next? 7 pm. Free.
Steelworkers Hall 25 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
