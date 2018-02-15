Beyond The Core: Wavelength X City Hall Live Panel Discussion

Community panel discussion that will explore ways that the city's music and art scenes can grow to offer more presentation opportunities outside the downtown core, in the face of gentrification and the (sometimes reluctant) migration of Toronto's artists to more affordable parts of the city. Panelists include Amirali Alibhai (Aga Khan Museum), Rachel Conduit (Farside, Handlebar), Alyssa Fearon (Nuit Blanche Scarborough), Dalton Higgins (urban music promoter), with moderator Jonny Dovercourt (Wavelength). Pre-panel set by Just John. 7 pm. Free. Ballroom.

