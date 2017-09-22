Bi Arts Festival Pop-Up Market/Zine Launch

Check out vendors, info from the Toronto Bisexual Network plus pick up the first edition of CRUSH, an all-new bi zine. 7-11 pm. Free.

Vendors include: Cleopatria, Drop Dead Candles, Femmeboyant Designs, Fuzzwumpet, L'amour-propre, Metimea Inc., Nat Very B. Illustration, Monster Cliche, Pineapple Pin-up, Queer Unicorn Crafts, Prickly Cactus Collage and others.