Bi Arts Festival: Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon
Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives 34 Isabella, Toronto, Ontario
Help write our collective history by editing and/or creating bisexual content on Wikipedia! Our focus will be on creating new content as well as improving entries on bisexual and bi-spectrum experience in Canadian art, history and culture. We seek to represent and celebrate Canadian bi+ people, events, and movements. Open to all. 2-5 pm. Free.
