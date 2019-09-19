Bi Arts Festival

Church & Wellesley corner, Toronto, Ontario

Featuring over 20 events and showcasing the work of over a 100 artists, activists and artisans, it is the world's largest festival celebrating and exploring the bisexual and pansexual experience.

Events include an art exhibition, a cabaret, an author showcase, zine launch party, and a closing drop-in with free food and music on Celebrate Bisexuality Day. Sep 19-23, various venues on and around Church Street/the village. Free/pwyc-$20.

For details & complete schedule visit biartsfestival.com  //  biartsfestival@gmail.com

