Bi Arts Festival

Featuring over 20 events and showcasing the work of over a 100 artists, activists and artisans, it is the world's largest festival celebrating and exploring the bisexual and pansexual experience.

Events include an art exhibition, a cabaret, an author showcase, zine launch party, and a closing drop-in with free food and music on Celebrate Bisexuality Day. Sep 19-23, various venues on and around Church Street/the village. Free/pwyc-$20.

For details & complete schedule visit biartsfestival.com // biartsfestival@gmail.com