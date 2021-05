Biphoria- A Celebration of Beautiful Attractions is an hour-long virtual event in celebration of our beautiful Bi+ community with ann eclectic mix of performances. Bi+ encompasses all non-monosexual identities, including bisexual, biromantic, pansexual, panromantic, omnisexual, polysexual, fluid and queer. June 19 from 3-4 pm. http://pridetoronto.com