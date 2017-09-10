Bicycle Music Festival
Trinity Bellwoods Park 790 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
8th annual Toronto Music Bicycle Festival for a free family-friendly series of outdoor, pedal-powered concerts in & between Toronto’s parks with performances by Hooded Fang, Bernice, Ansley Simpson, Blokoloko & Rambunctious. Featuring a stage powered by stationary bikes & mobile performance. 12:00-6:30 PM. Trinity Bellwoods/Waterfront Trail/Humber Bay Park West. 6:30 PM return trip. Free.
