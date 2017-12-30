Big Gay Sober Board Game Night

To close the year, OurSpace is hosting a Big Game (Sober) Board Game Night. All welcome. This is a non-judgmental space. Bring your lovely self and come make new friends. The cover goes towards the costs of the venue, and gives you access to unlimited tea and snack platters. All food vegan-friendly. Extra food available to order.

We're giving away two $50 prize packs at the end of the night, chosen by random draw. The prizes were donated generously by Cards Against Humanity. Post a selfie of yourself here, with the hashtag #thisisourspace, and you're eligible to win.This is an LGBTQ+ event (as perhaps "BIG GAY..." implies), so please be respectful, be kind, and be inclusive. 8 pm.

