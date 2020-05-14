Big Heart Journey

Google Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-14 19:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Children’s music duo, Splash’N Boots present a live, interactive show, featuring dress-up, singing, dancing, and The Big Heart Journey’s Coronavirus Toolkit which includes a collection of dynamic meditations and ‘Heart Hugs’ designed to help children and their families navigate this incredibly uncertain (and sometimes scary) time of life. Thursdays at 7 pm. Free. facebook.com/splashnboots  //  youtube.com/channel/UCFrNmfor0br0y1l_s64hrIg/videos

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Kid-Friendly
Community Events
Google Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-14 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-21 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Big Heart Journey - 2020-05-28 19:00:00