Big Night Out

Latcham Art Centre 2 Park (Stouffville), Stouffville, Ontario L4A 4K1

Latcham Art Centre celebrates its 40th anniversary with an evening of sparkling conversation, savoury hors-d’oeuvres and sweet bites. Take home an original artwork from the art auction or bid on exciting experiences in the silent auction. Mar 2 from 7:30 pm. $40.

Proceeds from Big Night Out support exhibition, art education, and community programming. 

Latcham Art Centre 2 Park (Stouffville), Stouffville, Ontario L4A 4K1
