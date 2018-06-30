Big Rock Etobicoke Brewery | Parking Lot Party

Big Rock Brewery 1589 The Queensway, Toronto, Ontario

Come celebrate the sunshine with a summer parking lot party. We’re opening our doors and decking out our parking lot for our friends and neighbours. Celebrate warm weather, amazing beers, and good times. $5 Big Rock Beers. Food catered by Lisa Marie. Free bus shuttle service from Liberty Commons to Etobicoke. 7 pm-1 am. 

Big Rock Brewery 1589 The Queensway, Toronto, Ontario
416-899-4324
