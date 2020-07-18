Big Sky Music Festival 2020

Burl's Creek Event Grounds 8th Line S (Oro-Medonte), Oro-Medonte, Ontario L0L2X0

Dwight Yoakam will headline the festival, joined by Ronnie Milsap and Joe Diffie. More artists and details TBA. Festival also features a classic car show, Big Rig show & craft market. RV rentals & camping available. General admission $99.99 (early bird).

www.bigskymusicfestival.ca

Burl's Creek Event Grounds 8th Line S (Oro-Medonte), Oro-Medonte, Ontario L0L2X0
Out Of Town, Outdoor
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
