Bite Burlesque and Nerd Girl Burlesque present a show inspired by the movies. Starring Delicia Pastiche, El Toro, Helena of Tronna, Henrietta the VIII, Lacy Jane and others. Sep 13 at 9:30 pm (doors 8:30 pm). $15 & up.

biteburlesque.com // ratedb.eventbrite.ca