NOW MagazineAll EventsBig Thief

Big Thief

Big Thief

by
26 26 people viewed this event.

Livestream concert footage featuring a start-to-finish recording of Big Thief’s last pre-pandemic US performance in Columbus, OH. April 29 at 7 pm. $12. Available for 48 hours. https://noonchorus.com/big-thief/

 

Date And Time

2021-04-29 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-04-29 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.