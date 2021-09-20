Election

Public art festival with illuminated artworks by visual artists and animation students projected onto local buildings and landmarks. Works in.

Sep 20, 2021

Public art festival with illuminated artworks by visual artists and animation students projected onto local buildings and landmarks. Works in Guild Park, the Distillery District, the Etobicoke Civic Centre, Wychwood Barns and more. To November 27. Free. http://toronto.ca/BigArtTO

Date And Time
Wed, Sep 15th, 2021
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 to

