Big Man on a Small Budget: Running A Microbudget Studio
The Station 401 Richmond W LL01, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8
Animator Hector Herrera guides us through the challenges and rewards of running a boutique studio and how it survives on micro-budget projects. If you’re wondering about a different approach to working in animation, then you need to hear Hector’s story and the strange winding journey that got him there. 7 pm. $10.
Info
The Station 401 Richmond W LL01, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8 View Map
Community Events