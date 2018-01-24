Big Man on a Small Budget: Running A Microbudget Studio

The Station 401 Richmond W LL01, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8

Animator Hector Herrera guides us through the challenges and rewards of running a boutique studio and how it survives on micro-budget projects. If you’re wondering about a different approach to working in animation, then you need to hear Hector’s story and the strange winding journey that got him there. 7 pm. $10. 

The Station 401 Richmond W LL01, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8
