Biidaaban: First Light

Interactive virtual reality experience created by Lisa Jackson with Mathew Borrett, Jam 3 and the National Film Board of Canada. The installation allows users to move through familiar spaces overgrown by vegetation while being immersed in the original languages of Tkaronto.

Jun 10-23. Lisa Jackson in Conversation with Mathew Borrett 7 pm Jun 12 ($5). See website for details.

moca.ca/lisa-jackson-vr-experience-2019