Biidaaban: First Light
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
Interactive virtual reality experience created by Lisa Jackson with Mathew Borrett, Jam 3 and the National Film Board of Canada. The installation allows users to move through familiar spaces overgrown by vegetation while being immersed in the original languages of Tkaronto.
Jun 10-23. Lisa Jackson in Conversation with Mathew Borrett 7 pm Jun 12 ($5). See website for details.
Info
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2 View Map
Art