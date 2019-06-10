Biidaaban: First Light

Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2

Interactive virtual reality experience created by Lisa Jackson with Mathew Borrett, Jam 3 and the National Film Board of Canada. The installation allows users to move through familiar spaces overgrown by vegetation while being immersed in the original languages of Tkaronto.

Jun 10-23. Lisa Jackson in Conversation with Mathew Borrett 7 pm Jun 12 ($5). See website for details.

moca.ca/lisa-jackson-vr-experience-2019

Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
Art
