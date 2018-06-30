Bike City: How Industry, Advocacy & Infrastructure Shaped Toronto's Cycling Culture

Showcasing over a dozen bicycles, archival photographs, early advertisements and artifacts from private and public collections, Bike City tells the story of the bicycle and its impact on Toronto, past, present and future.

Jun 30-Nov 17, Tue-Thu 10 am-4 pm, Fri 10 am-6 pm, Sat 9 am-4 pm. $5-$8 (child under 4 free).

facebook.com/MarketGallery