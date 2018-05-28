Bike To Work Day Group Commute
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
The annual group commute starts at various points in the city, converges at Yonge and Charles (7:30 am) and rides as a group to City Hall for a free pancake breakfast in Nathan Phillips Square (to 9 am). See website for starting points and more details.
Bike To Work Day contest: ride you bike to school or work on May 28 or join another Bike Month Event to win one of three prize packs, see bikemonth.ca/biketoworkday
Info
Bike
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events