Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride
Dufferin Grove Park 875 Dufferin Pk, Toronto, Ontario
Calling all BIPOC folks who identify as Women, Trans, Femme, Non-Binary! Join us for a fun and leisure social ride. We’ll meet at Dufferin Grove Park at 6:30 pm and then rolling out at 7 pm to Trillium Park. Free. This will be a 8km, beginner-friendly, social, no-drop ride.
Follow us on instagram @bikepoc for ride updates.
Info
Free, Outdoor, Queer
