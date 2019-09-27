Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride

Calling all BIPOC folks who identify as Women, Trans, Femme, Non-Binary! Join us for a fun and leisure social ride. We’ll meet at Dufferin Grove Park at 6:30 pm and then rolling out at 7 pm to Trillium Park. Free. This will be a 8km, beginner-friendly, social, no-drop ride.

Follow us on instagram @bikepoc for ride updates.

facebook.com/events/629298307476600