Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride

Google Calendar - Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride - 2019-09-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride - 2019-09-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride - 2019-09-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride - 2019-09-27 18:30:00

Dufferin Grove Park 875 Dufferin Pk, Toronto, Ontario

Calling all BIPOC folks who identify as Women, Trans, Femme, Non-Binary! Join us for a fun and leisure social ride. We’ll meet at Dufferin Grove Park at 6:30 pm and then rolling out at 7 pm to Trillium Park. Free. This will be a 8km, beginner-friendly, social, no-drop ride.

Follow us on instagram @bikepoc for ride updates.

facebook.com/events/629298307476600

Info

Dufferin Grove Park 875 Dufferin Pk, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Outdoor, Queer
Community Events
Google Calendar - Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride - 2019-09-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride - 2019-09-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride - 2019-09-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Bikepoc Trillium Park Social Ride - 2019-09-27 18:30:00