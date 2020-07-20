NOW MagazineAll EventsBikini Kill

Bikini Kill

Venus Fest.
by Venus Fest.
 
Venus Fest concert. Oct 12 & 13. Doors 7 pm. All ages. Rescheduled from Dec 1 & 2. $58-$69.

For tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1000575FC6992CA6

 

2020-10-12 @ 07:00 PM to
147 Danforth, Danforth Music Hall
 

Danforth Music Hall
 

Music
 
 

Danforth Music Hall

 

