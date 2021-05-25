Billie Eilish

NOW MagazineAll EventsBillie Eilish

Happier Than Ever, World Tour concert. Feb 16, 2022. $TBA. On sale May 28. http://ticketmaster.ca

Location - Scotiabank Arena

 

2022-02-16 to
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Scotiabank Arena

