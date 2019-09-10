Join writer Billy-Ray Belcourt in conversation with Leanne Betasamosake Simpson about his new genre-bending work, NDN Coping Mechanisms: Notes From The Field. Belcourt employs poetry, poetics, prose, and photography to illuminate the rogue possibilities bubbling up everywhere NDNs are. 7 pm. Free.

Pre-register: ago.ca/events/billy-ray-belcourt-ndn-coping-mechanisms