Birdseye Music Festival
Eton House 710 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4J 1L1
Inaugural Music Festival featuring local and national talent with an eye towards community and supporting Bladder Cancer treatment and research. Musical acts include Suzie Vinnick, Cecile Doo-Kingue, Jenny Allen, Jumple, and many more. Hosted by Deb Pearce and featuring DJ Katey Morley. Oct 21-22 at 3 pm. $35/day, $55/weekend.
Info
Eton House 710 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4J 1L1 View Map
Music
Festivals
Folk/Blues/Country/World