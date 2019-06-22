Birkdale Arts Festival
Birkdale Ravine & Community Centre 1299 Ellesmere, Toronto, Ontario M1P2Y2
For over ten years, Birkdale Arts Festival (formerly Birkdale Art in the Park) has brought Birkdale Ravine and Community Centre alive with dozens of art exhibits, live performances, workshops and a variety of family-friendly activities. This event allows artists to collaborate and increase their connectivity with the broader community while showcasing and selling their original artwork. Jun 22 from 10 am-10 pm. Free.
