Birthright: A War Story
Steelworkers Hall 25 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario
Screening of the feature length documentary showing how people seeking access to reproductive services are being jailed and physically violated as a radical right wing movement tightens its grip on the United States. This is a real life "handmaid's tale". Everyone who supports reproductive justice should see it. Sponsored by the Ontario Coalition for Abortion Clinics 7:30 pm. Pwyc. Donations appreciated.
Info
Steelworkers Hall 25 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Film