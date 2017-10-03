Birthright: A War Story

Steelworkers Hall 25 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario

Screening of the feature length documentary showing how people seeking access to reproductive services are being jailed and physically violated as a radical right wing movement tightens its grip on the United States. This is a real life "handmaid's tale". Everyone who supports reproductive justice should see it. Sponsored by the Ontario Coalition for Abortion Clinics  7:30 pm. Pwyc. Donations appreciated. 

