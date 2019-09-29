BIST Heroes 5K Run, Walk or Roll

Wilket Creek Park 1100 Leslie, Toronto, Ontario

This fundraiser for the Brain Injury Society of Toronto lets you join our 5K and form your own Super Hero Squad - Capes, Masks, Wings and Super Powers are encouraged. Activities for the whole family include face painting and a bouncy castle. Prizes for fastest runners, best dog & human costumes. 10 am. $50. 

www.bist.ca/5k  //  416-830-1485

