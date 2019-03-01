Leonard Cohen's DANCE ME
Sony Centre for the Performing Arts 1 Front E, Toronto, Ontario
Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal present a multidisciplinary creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montreal-based poet, artist and songwriter, Leonard Cohen. Dance Me combines scenic, visual, musical, dramaturgical and choreographic writing to pay tribute to the famed poet-singer-songwriter. Mar 1 at 8 pm. $62.75-$157.50, at sonycentre.ca.
Info
Sony Centre for the Performing Arts 1 Front E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Dance