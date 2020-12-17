NOW MagazineAll EventsBjork – Orchestral Global Livestream

Bjork – Orchestral Global Livestream

Bjork – Orchestral Global Livestream

by
17 17 people viewed this event.

Livestream concert with chamber orchestra. May 2 and 9 at 9 pm. Tickets from $20.

https://dice.fm/artist/bjrk-v79v?_branch_match_id=520007324378739218

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-05-02 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-05-09
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

MusicVirtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.