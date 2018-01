Sketch, stand-up and improv by Black performers, including Guled Abdi, Hoodo Hersi, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Definition of Knowledge, Jamillah Ross, Coko & Daphney, Andrew Bushnell, Nigel Downer & others. Shows at 8, 9 and 10 pm. $10 each or $25 for all three.

baddogtheatre.com/blackandfunny