Black And Funny Festival: 4

The Black and Funny Festival is back for its fourth edition featuring an all-Black comedian lineup, including headliners: Tallboyz, Coko & Daphney, Brandon Ash-Mohammend, Anthony Engelbrecht; and featuring: Definition of Knowledge, Zabrina Douglas, Nigel Downer & more. Every Friday in February at 8 and 9:30 pm, $20, advance $15.

baddogtheatre.com/blackandfunny