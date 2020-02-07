Black And Funny Festival: 4

Bad Dog Comedy Theatre 875 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

The Black and Funny Festival is back for its fourth edition featuring an all-Black comedian lineup, including headliners: Tallboyz, Coko & Daphney, Brandon Ash-Mohammend, Anthony Engelbrecht; and featuring: Definition of Knowledge, Zabrina Douglas, Nigel Downer & more. Every Friday in February at 8 and 9:30 pm, $20, advance $15. 

