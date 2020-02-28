Black Artist Spotlight: Nick Cave
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario
Black American visual artist Nick Cave has creates whimsical and wonderful contemporary performance, installation and sculptural art. He assembles colourful detritus into rooms of hanging colour, superfurry creatures who make sounds when they move, and forests of intricate fabric designs. In this librarian led presentation, we will explore his art and his ideas. Drop-in. 2 pm. Free.
