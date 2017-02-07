Black Arts & Innovation Expo
York Mills Gallery 1885 Leslie, Toronto, Ontario M3B 2M3
Black History Month event featuring authors, visual artists, innovators, singers, panel discussions and entertainment. Guests include rapper Shad, supermodel Yasmin Warsame, poet laureate George Elliott Clarke, Olympic athlete Perdita Felicien, YouTuber ThatdudeMCFLY, rapper Devontee, visual artist Oluseye and others. 2-9 pm. $10.
