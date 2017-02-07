Black Arts & Innovation Expo

Black History Month event featuring authors, visual artists, innovators, singers, panel discussions and entertainment. Guests include rapper Shad, supermodel Yasmin Warsame, poet laureate George Elliott Clarke, Olympic athlete Perdita Felicien, YouTuber ThatdudeMCFLY, rapper Devontee, visual artist Oluseye and others. 2-9 pm. $10.

facebook.com/events/112503832587403