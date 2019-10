Live taping of Humber School for Writers’ Love & Defiance podcast. Author, filmmaker and Humber School for Writers Director, David Bezmozgis, will speak with a Humber student who has lived an extraordinary life and turned that experience into art. 8 pm. $18.

festivalofauthors.ca/events/black-box-session-humber-school-for-writers-love-defiance-podcast-2