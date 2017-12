(Saga Collectif/BIBT). Through dance, poetry, scripted scenes & conversation Stephen Jackman-Torkoff, Tawiah M'Carthy and Thomas Olajide explore how Black male bodies encounter the world and one another. Previews Feb 28, opens Mar 1 and runs to Mar 11, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $30-$40, preview/rush $20, Sun pwyc at the door.