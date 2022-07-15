Black Creek Community Farm Annual Farm Festival 2022

BCCF Annual Farm Festival – 10th Anniversary Celebration

Our annual Farm Festival is back! Bring the whole family and join us for a day of fun activities, food and drink vendors, performances, drumming, crafts, face painting and many more as we celebrate our 10th Anniversary!

Joining us this year is the Art On My Mind live performance showcase presented by @a_g_y_u as part of @artsintheparksto. Hosted by Hip Hop powerhouse Dynesti, this event features performances from an unforgettable lineup of rappers as well as R&B and Reggae singers, including Kibra, Nicole Chambers, Mez Mariye, TeePolo, Terence Penny, and Zenesoul. In addition to featuring established artists, the showcase also spotlights a number of up-and-coming artists such as Omar Gaskin and Martin Gomes, who participated in this year’s Art on My Mind songwriting, vocal production, and performance workshops facilitated by Kibra and Dynesti.

July 23 from 1-6 pm. Admission: FREE

For more information, please reach out to our Events Coordinator Sashoya Simpson at events@blackcreekfarm.ca