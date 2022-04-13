Readers' Choice 2021

Black Creek Walks, Talks & Dances: ‘Living From the Land and Water’ Walking Tour – Myseum Intersections

Apr 13, 2022

11 11 people viewed this event.

A food-themed walking tour exploring connections between food-growing, food sovereignty, land and water. We’ll visit community gardens and Black Creek Community Farm and the tour will end at the site of the 15th-century Wendat longhouse village beside Black Creek.

Black Creek Walks, Talks & Dances is a series of guided walking tours in the Black Creek watershed that speak to centuries of Indigenous history and deepen cultural connections to the land and water.

Black Creek Walks, Talks & Dances is presented in partnership with Myseum of Toronto as part of Myseum Intersections 2022. This project is led by Brian McLean and Ayesha Khan with contributions from Catherine Tàmmaro, Joanna DeSouza, L. Anders Sandberg, York University, and Black Creek Community Farm.

April 17, 2-5 pm. Black Creek Community Farm, 4929 Jane. Register for free on eventbrite.ca

Location Address - 4929 Jane Street, Toronto, M3N 2K8

Event Price - Free

Sun, Apr 17th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to 05:00 PM

Tour

Community Events

