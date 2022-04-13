Black Creek Walks, Talks & Dances: ‘We are all Treaty People’ Workshop & Walking Tour – Myseum Intersections

Black Creek Walks, Talks & Dances is a series of guided walking tours in the Black Creek watershed that speak to centuries of Indigenous history and deepen cultural connections to the land and water.

Workshop* (11am-1pm):

An art-making workshop that complements the following Indigenous History Walk. Participants will explore our sacred connection to moving water and its vast importance in our lives through creative expression.

Walking Tour (2-5pm):

This Indigenous history walk will link stories about the Huron-Wendat, Seneca, and the Mississaugas to places and people along Black Creek.

*The workshop is optional. If you wish to attend only the walking tour, or both the workshop and the walking tour, please choose the corresponding ticket when registering.

Black Creek Walks, Talks & Dances is presented in partnership with Myseum of Toronto as part of Myseum Intersections 2022. This project is led by Brian McLean and Ayesha Khan with contributions from Catherine Tàmmaro, Joanna DeSouza, L. Anders Sandberg, York University, and Black Creek Community Farm.

April 23, 11 am-5 pm. Skennen’kó:wa Gamig at York University, 35 Nelson Road. Register for free on eventbrite.ca