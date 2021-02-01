NOW MagazineAll EventsBlack Diamond Ball

Black Diamond Ball

Black History Month virtual gala fundraiser presented by ArtXperiential Projects. Gala showcase concert include Soul Sessions and the Recipe Band, R&B singer Jermaine Jones,  Afro beats singer Jon Ogah, opera singer Christina Smith, trumpeter extraordinaire William Leathers, poets presented by Dwayne Morgan’s When Sisters Speaks, singer Leanne Hughes, Mark Stoddart’s Beloved Project and Canada’s Queen of R&B Jully Black. Feb 28 at 5 pm. https://www.citytv.com https://hopin.com/events/black-diamond-ball-2021

The Gala Fundraiser is in support of #SafeSpace 365 – which helps at-risk and bullied youth by connecting them with organizations, partners, and mentors. The other recipient is the Ontario College of Art and Design University (OCAD-U)’s Black Youth Design Initiative.

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-02-28 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-02-28 @ 07:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Community Events

Virtual Event

