Black History-A Journey Through Hip-Hop

Reelworld New Perspectives reframes hip hop as a powerful continuation of oral tradition by screening music videos and related short films of three unique and dynamic female artists who will explore a broad range of social issues ranging from themes of black identity and empowerment through the frame of historical and social context to challenging harmful stereotypes and providing a historical lens and a bridge to a longstanding oral tradition. Following the screening showcase Mark Campbell founder of Northside Hip Hop, will moderate a conversation with the artists; filmmakers Alison Duke, Cazhmere and performer Renee ‘Shi’ Wisdom. 2-4 pm. Free. Studio Theatre.