Black History Month at PAMA

Peel Art Gallery Museum and Archives (PAMA) presents the exhibitions:

When Night Stirred at Sea: Contemporary Caribbean Art

This exhibition brings together works by several English Caribbean artists working at home (Trinidad and Jamaica) and in the diaspora (Canada, USA and the UK) to reflect on the breadth of contemporary aesthetic practices within the broader Caribbean community. The grouping of works explores a variety of urgent and common themes of identity, colonization as well as social activism and justice that connect all of humanity in our current global condition. To Feb 21. https://peelregion.ca/pama/caribbean-art

Our Voice, Our Journeys: Black Communities in Peel

This exhibition is a celebration of one of many Black communities in the region of Peel. It highlights the personal journeys of leaders and mentors from the North Peel Community Church congregation. Their photos and objects illustrate stories of immigration, resilience, and family life, and how they established a community of faith in Caledon. On now. https://peelregion.ca/pama/our-voices-our-journeys

Celebrate Black History Month and the resilience shared by one of the many Black communities of Peel in a group discussion about our newest online exhibition: Our Voices, Our Journeys. Join a panel of community members as they discuss the growth of their vibrant community around the North Peel Community Church, projects they have been working on to celebrate Black History on a wider scale and ways the community has stayed connected during COVID-19. Feb 20 at 10 am. Reserve http://calendar.pama.peelregion.ca/default/Detail/2021-02-20-1000-PAMA-Talks-Our-Voices-Our-Journeys