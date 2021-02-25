Black History Month: Canada’s Music Landscape – The Fire This Time, The Future Is Now

NOW MagazineAll EventsBlack History Month: Canada’s Music Landscape – The Fire This Time, The Future Is Now

During Black History Month, four veteran players in the Canadian music industry discuss what they think really needs to happen to support Black music practitioners, creators and industry workers. Is executing overnight, knee-jerk, token Black hires enough? How do we measure success and expedite equality when it comes to fully eradicating anti-Black racism in the Canadian music industry? Is there anything non-Black allies of Black music industry workers can do on their WOKE-ness journey to truly help level the playing field? Are there any issues being ignored in this Black Lives Matter-fueled journey to justice in Canada? With moderator, Dalton Higgins. Performance by Krystle Dos Santos. Sunfest livestream Feb 25 at 7 pm. https://www.facebook.com/SunfestLDN/live_videos/?ref=page_internal

2021-02-25 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-02-25 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Community Events

Virtual Event

