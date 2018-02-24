Black History Month: Kaia Kater and Waleed Kush African Jazz Ensemble
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
Double-bill commemorating Black History Month featuring Waleed Kush Jazz Ensemble with special guest Ruth Makiang, and banjo-player singer-songwriter Kaia Kater. 8 pm. $25. Includes same-day Museum admission. Round-trip shuttle service from downtown available for $5. Please check website for pick-up location and timings.
