Black History Month X Sexual Health Education

Non-profit sexual health education organization, Sex & Self, will be hosting a 2 part seminar Facing the Facts. The intention of Part 1 of the seminar is to elucidate certain historical racial discrepancies, case studies, and social and economic factors that have affected Black individuals throughout history in addition to how that plays into our modern day medical practices. The Part 2 will focus the history of hypersexualization of Black individuals and how that has been carried forward to the modern day. Feb 13 and 21. Free. Donations appreciated.

Conference A (Institutionalised Racism within Healthcare) will be held virtually on Feb 13 at 3 pm. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/facing-the-facts-institutionalized-racism-within-healthcare-tickets-139697957351?aff=erelpanelorg

Conference B (Decolonizing and destigmatizing Black Sexuality) will be held virtually on Feb 21 at 5 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/facing-the-facts-decolonizing-and-destigmatizing-black-sexuality-tickets-139702629325?fbclid=IwAR2piFDqIWEaxMfzoQTRLUq9m_RWAH0WgFIQHCj5ggoKlghIZ0bmI_oeql0

All proceeds from the events will be donated to the Toronto Manifesto and BIPOC Collective.