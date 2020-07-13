Black Liberation And Indigenous Sovereignty: 1960s to 2020

Join a discussion with Nigel Barriffe, president of the Urban Alliance on Race Relations, Merv King, Algonquin activist and member of the United Steelworkers, and Norman Otis Richmond, past member of the League of Revolutionary Black Workers in the U.S. on the struggle for Black Liberation and Indigenous sovereignty. It will deal both with the uprisings that took place in the 1960s and 70s and the struggles that are taking place today. 7 pm. Free.

Organized by the International Socialists, TO West Branch. Zoom event: for info please contact reports@socialist.ca

